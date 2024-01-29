Apple announces MLS Season Pass 2024 schedule, Multiview comes to iPad

Apple today officially launched MLS Season Pass for 2024, as part of its ten year exclusive deal to stream all Major League Soccer matches. This year, a new whip-around show will broadcast for Spanish fans, and the split-screen Multiview feature will be available on the iPad TV app for the first time.

The 2024 season kicks off on February 21, with four free matches for opening weekend. You can also watch Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami preseason matches from today. MLS Season Pass costs $99 for the season, or a discounted $79 price for Apple TV+ subscribers. You can also subscribe monthly, for $14.99 per month.

MLS Season Pass includes access to every live MLS regular season match, MLS Cup playoffs, Leagues All Star matches, Campeones Cup, and some MLS Next tournaments. All content can also be watched on demand, with English and Spanish language broadcasts. MLS Season Pass is available in more than 100 countries, and has no blackouts or regional restrictions.

Newly scheduled content for this season includes MLS 360 in Spanish, hosted by Tony Cherchi.

The Multiview functionality launched last year on Apple TV 4K devices. This year, it is also available on iPad. Multiview lets you watch up to four live streams of matches at the same time.

Like last year, MLS season ticket owners can get one free MLS Season Pass subscription through their MLS club ticket account. MLS Season Pass can be shared with up to six people via Family Sharing.

You can watch MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, smart TVs, and more. While there is still no native Android app, you can watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.