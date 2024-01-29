 Skip to main content

Apple announces MLS Season Pass 2024 schedule, Multiview comes to iPad

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jan 29 2024 - 6:16 am PT
1 Comment
MLS Season Pass Multiview

Apple today officially launched MLS Season Pass for 2024, as part of its ten year exclusive deal to stream all Major League Soccer matches. This year, a new whip-around show will broadcast for Spanish fans, and the split-screen Multiview feature will be available on the iPad TV app for the first time.

The 2024 season kicks off on February 21, with four free matches for opening weekend. You can also watch Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami preseason matches from today. MLS Season Pass costs $99 for the season, or a discounted $79 price for Apple TV+ subscribers. You can also subscribe monthly, for $14.99 per month.

MLS Season Pass includes access to every live MLS regular season match, MLS Cup playoffs, Leagues All Star matches, Campeones Cup, and some MLS Next tournaments. All content can also be watched on demand, with English and Spanish language broadcasts. MLS Season Pass is available in more than 100 countries, and has no blackouts or regional restrictions.

Newly scheduled content for this season includes MLS 360 in Spanish, hosted by Tony Cherchi.

The Multiview functionality launched last year on Apple TV 4K devices. This year, it is also available on iPad. Multiview lets you watch up to four live streams of matches at the same time.

Like last year, MLS season ticket owners can get one free MLS Season Pass subscription through their MLS club ticket account. MLS Season Pass can be shared with up to six people via Family Sharing.

You can watch MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, smart TVs, and more. While there is still no native Android app, you can watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.