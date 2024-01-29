 Skip to main content

Severance season 2 closer to release on Apple TV+ as production resumes after strike

Jan 29 2024
Severance season two is back on track, according to Apple, after strike delays halted production last year.

The Apple TV account on X posted a teaser image with a hidden message in the alt text: “A black and white action shot of Mark S. (Adam Scott) running down a long white hallway. On the right side of the picture is a large camera recording the scene, confirming Severance Season 2 is in production.”

Severance was renewed for a second season in April 2022. Production kicked off soon thereafter, but the writers strike put the show on hold in May 2023.

