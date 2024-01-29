Apple releases first watchOS 10.4 and macOS 14.4 developer betas

Apple has released the first watchOS 10.4 and macOS 14.4 developer betas. tvOS 17.4 and HomePod 17.4 public betas are also available now.

The new watchOS and macOS betas follow the release of iOS 17.4 beta last week. While the update is largely focused on making the iPhone compatible with new EU regulation, it also introduces six new emoji. Those emoji will be compatible with today’s new Apple Watch and Mac software updates.

For a recap of what changes are coming to iOS 17.4, catch up on these stories:

Spot anything new in watchOS 10.4 and macOS 14.4? Drop us a line at tips@9to5mac.com.