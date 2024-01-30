Apple Music Replay 2024 playlist now rolling out for tracking your top songs

Apple Music Replay 2024 is now rolling out. This is Apple’s “top songs by year” playlist that it makes available to Apple Music subscribers at the beginning of every year. The playlist then updates every week, tracking your most-played songs throughout the course of the entire year.

The year-round availability is one of the big differences of Apple Music Replay compared to Spotify Wrapped. Apple Music Replay lets you keep track of your top songs throughout the entire year. Spotify Wrapped, on the other hand, is only available starting in December, so your results come as a complete surprise.

At the end of the year, Apple will launch a more in-depth Apple Music Replay recap. This will include additional details on your top artists, top albums, and total listening time. The playlist that’s available today only shows your top songs of the year so far.

You can access your Apple Music Replay 2024 playlist starting today in the Music app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. The playlist is located at the very bottom of the “Listen Now” tab. This is also where you can find your Apple Music Replay playlists for other years, dating all the way back to 2015 if you’re an OG subscriber to Apple Music.

The launch was spotted by a number of Apple Music subscribers today on Reddit.

If you don’t yet see the Apple Music Replay 2024 playlist yet, it might take a while to hit your Apple Music account. It could also be that you haven’t yet listened to enough music in 2024, and your playlist will appear once you cross the necessary threshold.

