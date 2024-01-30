 Skip to main content

You can’t edit your Apple Vision Pro home screen: visionOS apps are arranged alphabetically

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jan 30 2024 - 7:31 am PT
0 Comments

Apple Vision Pro launches this Friday, Apple’s first entrance into the AR/VR headset market. While it has a lot of bells and whistles, it’s also worth remembering that this is very much the first version of a first-generation device … and there will be weird constraints and limitations.

One such limit is that the Vision Pro home screen of apps is not organizable in visionOS 1.0. As noted by Brian Tong in his video review, the system currently does not let the user reorder their grid of apps …

Rather than allowing users to drag and drop apps into whatever position they like, the layout is fixed. Each page of the home screen can shows 13 apps in total, in a grid layout.

The first page consists of Apple’s apps; TV, Music, Mindfulness, Settings, Freeform, Safari, Photos, Notes, App Store, Mail, Messages, and Keynote. A system-provided Compatible Apps folder is also present on the first page, which contains all the non-native iPadOS apps from the App Store.

From the second page onwards, you see all the third-party visionOS apps you have installed. These visionOS apps are simply listed alphabetically and cannot be rearranged.

You can navigate between pages by swiping with your hand. But if your favorite apps start with letters at the back half of the alphabet, there’s currently no way to move them to the first or second page to make accessing them more convenient. You also can’t make folders to group related apps together.

Another potential thing to be aware of is that you cannot create home screen icons for websites. The ‘Add to Home Screen’ button in Safari is simply not present on visionOS at the moment.

These basic omissions are unfortunate, and are a reminder of this being a 1.0 operating system on a 1.0 device. Expect Apple to address some of these shortcomings in future software updates.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.