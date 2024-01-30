Honda launches wireless CarPlay retrofit option for select 2018-2022 cars

Earlier this month, Honda announced its preliminary plans to offer a CarPlay retrofit to Honda Accord drivers. The company has now shared more details on this plan, revealing that the software update will start at $112 and be available at any authorized Honda dealer.

Honda explains that this software update will enable wireless CarPlay and Android Auto on approximately 631,000 Accord models from the 2018-2022 model years.

Even though you have to make that trek to a dealer to get this done, Honda promises that it will be a “quick software update.” The upgrade is available to any Accord trims from those years that were originally equipped with wired-only Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The decision to offer this upgrade is part of Honda’s “broader sustainability effort, seeking to maximize lifetime value of in-market Honda vehicles by offering upgrades and new digital services.”

The automaker says that this wireless CarPlay and Android Auto retrofit will come with a “manufacturer’s suggested retail price” of $112, “plus a dealer labor charge.” There’s no word on how much that labor charge will be, and it sounds like something that will vary from dealer to dealer.

Additionally, Honda says that it is installing this software update “at no additional charge on any qualifying Accord models that are sold as Honda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles.”

Honda Accord drivers interested in opting for this wireless CarPlay retrofit can head to the Honda DreamShop website to learn more about making an appointment at their local dealer. Authorized dealers are able to start performing the software update now.

There are a number of third-party solutions on the market that offer wireless CarPlay retrofits, such as this one from CarlinKit. Still, it’s notable to see Honda make wireless CarPlay available to older Accord drivers.