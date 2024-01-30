Should you buy a new iPad now? Probably not or maybe

Thinking about upgrading your iPad in 2024? If you can help it, you may want to wait with upgrades for the whole lineup slated this year. However, there may be some circumstances where it makes sense to get a new iPad now. Read along for buying advice, what we’re expecting with the next generation of Apple’s tablets, how the current lineup compares if you need one now, and more.

As you’re probably aware, Apple didn’t launch a single new iPad in 2023. The last major updates for the lineup were in October 2022.

Looking ahead, we’re expecting the new iPad Pro and Air models this spring – as soon as March. And refreshed iPad and iPad mini hardware later in the year.

Should you buy a new iPad now?

TL;DR

iPad Pro – wait until March if you can

iPad Air – wait until March if you can

iPad (10) – maybe – iPad 11 not expected until late 2024

– iPad 11 not expected until late 2024 iPad mini (6) – maybe – iPad mini 7 not expected until late 2024

iPad Pro and Air buying advice

If you know you want one of these models, if at all possible wait until March. You can either take advantage of getting the latest and greatest or get a previous generation at a bigger discount.

If for whatever reason you can’t wait or find a good discount, the main things you’re expected to miss out on with the new iPad Pro are a switch to OLED displays and the latest M-series chip. And for the next-gen iPad Air, it’s expected to be offered in a new 12.9-inch option alongside the 10.9-inch size plus the upgraded Apple Silicon.

iPad and iPad mini buying advice

Major changes aren’t expected with the next-gen iPad and iPad mini but they should come with upgraded chips, likely the A16 Bionic (iPad 10 currently has an A14, while the iPad mini 6 has an A15 Bionic).

Depending on if you can wait until later in 2024 (potentially fall) and if the processor upgrades are not important to you, it might make sense to buy a current generation iPad or iPad mini now if the price is right.

How does the current iPad lineup compare?

If you need a new iPad soon, here’s how the current lineup stacks up:

What do you think about the current iPad lineup and what’s expected with the upcoming 2024 devices? Share your thoughts in the comments!