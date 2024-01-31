Hit Apple TV+ series Hijack renewed for season two, Idris Elba returning

The Apple TV+ series Hijack is officially renewed for a second season, with Idris Elba confirmed to return as negotiator-and-hero Sam Nelson. The first season saw Nelson in the midst of a plane hijacking, unfolding in real time across seven one hour episodes.

Hijack was a bonafide hit last summer, becoming one of three Apple TV+ shows so far to appear on the Nielsen streaming charts.

Originally plotted as a one-off limited series, Hijack’s second season renewal is a direct consequence of the show’s popularity. Other than confirming that Idris Elba will return, Apple has not released any details about how the storyline will evolve into season two.

Rather than repeat another plane hijacking, it seems likely that Sam Nelson will find himself in the middle of another hostage-esque situation. Expect casting and production news to follow in the coming months.

Some of Apple’s best shows have come out of the company’s UK-based European arm, led by creative director Jay Hunt. Other acclaimed British original series include Bad Sisters, Slow Horses, and the currently-airing Criminal Record.