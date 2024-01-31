Apple Vision Pro is an extremely personal and individual device. Even so, Apple has created a “Guest User” mode so that you can let your friends and family try out the headset without accessing your personal data. However, sharing your Vision Pro with others won’t be a seamless process.

Apple Vision Pro’s Guest User mode won’t store any settings

9to5Mac has learned that Apple won’t make it easy to share Vision Pro with other people, which could be a bummer for families. Yes, there’s Guest User mode, which Apple says lets you “share specific apps and experiences with family and friends.” But this mode was created with more occasional use in mind.

A Guest User has limited access to apps and settings. But the main issue with Guest Mode is that it won’t store any settings from that session – and that includes calibration data. Every time a guest wants to use Vision Pro, the person will have to go through the process of eye tracking, hand scanning, and pairing ZEISS Optical Inserts.

Apple could let Vision Pro store multiple profiles with different calibration settings, but it won’t. While this makes sense for showing off your new toy to your friends, it ruins the experience of sharing the headset with someone else who lives with you. And not being able to share a $3,500 device can be a big drawback for some people.

Apple’s iPad doesn’t have specific family sharing features either – but it’s much easier to share one with the people you want. With Vision Pro, there’s not much you can do, at least for now.

Apple Vision Pro will arrive in U.S. stores this Friday, February 2. Make sure you read 9to5Mac’s hands-on by Chance Miller, one of the first to try Apple Vision Pro.

