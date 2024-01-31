Apple is putting a giant Vision Pro on top of the cube for launch [Gallery]

Ahead of Vision Pro’s launch on Friday, Apple has started preparing its retail stores for the festivities. In particular, Apple appears to be working a dramatic overhaul to its Apple Fifth Avenue retail store in New York – including a huge Vision Pro replica in the front window.

My friend and 9to5Toys colleague Rikka Altland made the trek to the Apple Fifth Avenue store this afternoon to snap some pictures of Apple’s work. You can clearly see the Vision Pro-shaped window display that’s currently in construction.

Inside, Apple appears to have blocked off half of the store and put up a teaser message: “Get ready. Great things are in store. Have a look on 2.2.”

In addition to offering in-store shopping and pickups for Vision Pro, Apple will also offer demos starting on February 2. These demos will be 25 minutes long and guide users through how to use Vision Pro, what content and apps are available, and more.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, February 2, we invite you to sign up for a demo of Apple Vision Pro at your local Apple Store. Demo times will be available Friday through the weekend on a first-come, first-served basis. We can’t wait to see you there.

Whether Apple has dramatic overhauls like the Fifth Avenue one planned for other retail stores remains to be seen. Apple Fifth Avenue is one of Apple’s flagship locations and usually gets special treatment. I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple CEO Tim Cook makes the trek to the cube to celebrate Vision Pro’s launch on Friday.