 Skip to main content

visionOS 1.0.2 fixes exploited WebKit flaw ahead of Vision Pro launch

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jan 31 2024 - 10:49 am PT
0 Comments
Apple burning bridges | Vision Pro headset on colorful background

We’re just two days away from Vision Pro arriving to the first customers and ahead of the launch, Apple has issued a security patch. To protect against a WebKit flaw that’s been actively exploited, you’ll want to make sure to update to visionOS 1.0.2.

Like with the release of visionOS 1.0.1, the 1.0.2 build doesn’t come with detailed release notes.

However, Apple’s Security Updates page shared an important fix that the release includes:

WebKit

Available for: Apple Vision Pro

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited.

Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved checks.

WebKit Bugzilla: 267134
CVE-2024-23222

So for those expecting their Vision Pro to arrive on February 2, make sure to install 1.0.2 before you get exploring.

Note: Apple highlights that this security fix was released for the developer build of visionOS 1.0.1, but for those receiving their Vision Pro, 1.0.2 will be the available update from 1.0.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Security

Security
Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12