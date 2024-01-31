visionOS 1.0.2 fixes exploited WebKit flaw ahead of Vision Pro launch

We’re just two days away from Vision Pro arriving to the first customers and ahead of the launch, Apple has issued a security patch. To protect against a WebKit flaw that’s been actively exploited, you’ll want to make sure to update to visionOS 1.0.2.

Like with the release of visionOS 1.0.1, the 1.0.2 build doesn’t come with detailed release notes.

However, Apple’s Security Updates page shared an important fix that the release includes:

WebKit Available for: Apple Vision Pro Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited. Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved checks. WebKit Bugzilla: 267134

CVE-2024-23222

So for those expecting their Vision Pro to arrive on February 2, make sure to install 1.0.2 before you get exploring.

Note: Apple highlights that this security fix was released for the developer build of visionOS 1.0.1, but for those receiving their Vision Pro, 1.0.2 will be the available update from 1.0.