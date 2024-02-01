A new month means a new batch of fresh Apple deals, and all of today’s best come headlined by Apple’s latest iPad Air 5. Various configurations start from $450 and come joined by a chance to score iPhone 15 for just a penny thanks to this Amazon and Boost Infinite promotion. We’re also tracking Apple’s MagSafe leather wallet at $45 with Find My in tow. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 starts from $450

Best Buy is now offering the best price we’ve seen on Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad Air 5. This is the latest model in the lineup and now at an even more affordable $450 for the Wi-Fi 64GB configuration. This is $149 off the usual $599 price tag and delivering the first chance to save since back in October. Today’s offer is $50 below previous mentions, as well. The upgraded 256GB capacity model is also seeing the same $149 discount, now clocking in at $600 from its usual $749 going rate.

Bringing all of the M1 power to a more affordable form-factor, Apple’s iPad Air 5 is an even better value with some savings attached. It notably features 10.9-inch Retina display, with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an antireflective coating being applied to the canvas.

Apple Pencil 2 support is of course onboard, alongside other stables in the iPadOS lineup like Touch ID in the power button and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera comes backed by Center Stage support. And before you say that the 64GB of storage is too little for Final Cut Pro, the USB-C support means you can plug in and edit right off an SSD. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage.

Amazon and Boost Infinite offer iPhone 15 for just a penny

Amazon and Boost Infinite are now teaming up to offer all of Apple’s new iPhone 15 series smartphones for just $0.01. Yup, just a penny. It doesn’t matter if you want the standard iPhone 15 or the 15 Pro Max, each of them are dropping down to as low as you can get without just giving them away. This promotion is a better version of the launch discount we saw back in September, which saw upwards of $1,000 taken off the newest handsets. Now, you can save up to $1,199 across the lineup while scoring one of the better promotions so far.

Boost Infinite offers one of the best ways to get a new iPhone without having to trade anything in. Today’s price cuts down to just $0.01 are for everyone, and don’t require you to bring a device to lock-in one of today’s best Apple deals. Just add any of the new iPhone 15 series handsets to your cart, where Amazon will walk you through the simple onboarding process with a Boost Infinite plan.

Apple is sticking to last year’s formula with four different handsets that all rest under the 15 series. Headlining are the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, both of which are with a hearty helping of new features. USB-C is the star of the show this year, and both of these higher-end devices boast the universal port alongside support for up to 10Gb/s transfer speeds. But there’s also far more to the story for the newest devices, both of which come powered by the all-new A17 Pro chip. There’s a refreshed Action button on the side of the case in place of the mute switch, as well as an entirely new titanium finish that comes in one of four styles.

Who needs FineWoven when Apple’s MagSafe leather wallet is $45

Last month, we covered OtterBox’s new leather alternative iPhone cases, and tons of you proceeded to pour into my mentions to tell me that you’d rather just stick with leather. If that’s you, then just the discount has arrived to make sure you can do just that. Apple’s official iPhone Leather MagSafe Wallet is on sale for $45 at Woot, complete with Find My support in both Midnight and Orange designs. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. This is the newer version of Apple’s magnetic accessory that normally sells for $59. Stock in general has been in short supply since Apple announced it was moving away from leather, let alone being able to score any deals. Today’s offer is 24% off the going rate and comes within $5 of our last mention – which was at the very beginning of November.

Having initially launched alongside the iPhone 14, this newer version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now the more recent inclusion of support for Apple’s Find My network so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. So if you’re not ready to embrace the new FineWoven material, today’s discount has you covered with the tried and genuine leather that Apple had been using for years. Dive into our review of the new model for a closer look.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds