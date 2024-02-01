 Skip to main content

Tim Cook says Apple is focused on appealing the Apple Watch ban, not settling with Masimo

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Feb 1 2024 - 3:38 pm PT
4 Comments
ECG Apple Watch

Apple’s patent battle with Masimo is far from over. As it stands right now, Apple is still selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in the United States, but with the contested blood oxygen feature disabled.

In a new interview today, Apple CEO Tim Cook indicated that Apple has no interest in licensing Masimo’s technology and putting the battle to rest. Instead, he said that Apple is focused on its appeal of the ITC’s ruling.

In an interview with CNBC following the release of Apple’s fiscal Q1 2024 earnings, Cook said there are a number of reasons for someone to buy the Apple Watch other than the blood oxygen feature.

“We’re focused on appeal,” Cook said in a statement spotted by AppleInsider. “There’s lots of reasons to buy the watch even without the blood oxygen sensor.”

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 were briefly pulled from Apple’s website and retail stores in December. For fiscal Q1 2024, Apple’s Wearables, Home, and Accessories category reported $11.95 billion in revenue, beating expectations of $11.39 billion.

Masimo CEO Joe Kiani said in the past that Apple has yet to engage in “serious discussions about a settlement” with Masimo. In other interviews, Kiani said that Masimo is open to a settlement with Apple, but “it takes two to tango.”

For the time being, you can still buy an Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 from third-party retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, and they will still have the blood oxygen app and features.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you t…
Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com