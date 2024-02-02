Apple says Vision Pro isn’t compatible with Bluetooth mice

Apple has published a new support document today detailing more about Vision Pro’s support for Bluetooth accessories. Notably, the company has confirmed that “Apple Vision Pro also isn’t compatible with Bluetooth mice.”

According to Apple, Vision Pro should work with “most Bluetooth keyboards made by Apple and other manufacturers.” It will also work with Apple’s Magic Trackpad accessory.

Apple Vision Pro isn’t, however, compatible with certain another accessories:

Apple Vision Pro isn’t compatible with older models of Apple keyboards and trackpads that use removable batteries. Apple Vision Pro also isn’t compatible with Bluetooth mice.

What about game controllers? Here’s what Apple says: “All controllers with MFi (Made for iPhone) designation work with Apple Vision Pro. This includes contollers by Xbox, PlayStation, and any controller that works with iPadOS.”

And more details include:

All current models of AirPods and Beats headphones can connect to Apple Vision Pro. For the best experience, including Lossless Audio and ultra-low latency, use AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C).

All hearing devices with MFi designation can connect to Apple Vision Pro. Some models by Phonak, IQBud, and Poco are also compatible.

Apple’s full support document is on its website.