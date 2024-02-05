Apple Music is offering a wide range of exclusive USHER content, ahead of the singer’s Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

Dubbed the King of R&B, USHER is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, selling 80 million albums worldwide …

Apple announced the exclusive content today.

Apple Music is bringing USHER fans a rich collection of exclusive content ahead of his highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show — an epic performance 30 years in the making airing this Sunday, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Starting today, fans can get ready for the big show with a wide selection of music and exclusive content, from the first-look trailer Apple Music and USHER shared last month, to the artist’s complete studio album discography in Spatial Audio, to exclusive playlists curated by USHER himself and by NFL teams, to dedicated Apple Music Radio programming. “USHER is one of the greatest performers alive, and his music has touched so many of us around the world,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We couldn’t be more excited to have him on board for the second Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show and offer fans so many fun ways to celebrate this iconic moment in his career.” “Music has always been the best way to set a mood, explain an emotion, or define different moments in time,” USHER told Apple Music.

The Halftime Show press conference will be available on Apple Music, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and X – as well as on the NFL Network. But most of the content is exclusive to Apple Music:

My Road to Halftime playlist

My Road to Halftime is an exclusive collection of songs curated by the artist himself, featuring some of his own hits, and tracks from past performers and collaborators that are motivating him as he gets ready for his legendary show. Listen to USHER’s My Road to Halftime playlist exclusively on Apple Music.

Jermaine Dupri’s Exclusive USHER MegaMix in Spatial Audio

Legendary producer and hip-hop icon Jermaine Dupri — who wrote and produced for USHER, and helped make Atlanta an R&B and rap hub in the ’90s — will produce a special USHER MegaMix, including all of the star’s biggest songs, available in Spatial Audio exclusively on Apple Music. Las Vegas’s staple DJs Tiësto, Gryffin, BLOND:ISH, and A Hundred Drums will also bring the sound of pregame excitement to Apple Music with exclusive DJ mixes dropping on Saturday night, February 10.

The Story of USHER in 20 Songs

In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, fans can check out The Story of USHER in 20 Songs, an editorial feature that will be available on Apple Music, giving an in-depth look at the 30-year career of a generational artist and performer — from R&B prodigy in the ’90s to chart- and culture-upending superstar in the ’00s, to still-vital legacy act and halftime headliner right now.

And more

Fans can pre-add USHER’s highly anticipated ninth studio album COMING HOME, out February 9 on Apple Music, and experience his complete studio album discography in Spatial Audio on Apple Music. They can also immerse themselves in three decades of USHER hits across his catalog of boundary-pushing R&B, club ballads, and global bangers on Apple Music’s USHER Essentials playlist.

You can find more details in Apple’s announcement.