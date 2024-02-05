Apple TV+ teases a dozen new original TV shows coming soon

As part of the Television Critics Association winter tour, Apple is previewing its spring and summer slate for Apple TV+ with a dozen new original series featured in its latest sizzle reel teaser video.

The new series announcements include The New Look, Sugar, Franklin, Lady in the Lake, Presumed Innocent, Constellation, Manhunt, The Dynasty: New England Patriots, Dark Matter, Palm Royale, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, and Land of Women.

First up is The New Look on February 14, a drama about how Christian Dior and Coco Chanel launched modern fashion in the midst of World War II. The Dynasty: New England Patriots is a docuseries about the esteemed team, including interviews with Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and more. Also in February, new sci-fi conspiracy thriller series Constellation premieres, airing on February 21, starring Noomi Rapace and Jonathon Banks.

On March 1, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin drops. It’s a new British comedy starring Noel Fielding on a journey of zany out-there adventures. Manhunt arrives March 15, portraying the story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Lincoln’s assassination. Apple’s star-studded comedy Palm Royale follows on March 20, with a large ensemble cast featuring Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Ricky Martin and more.

In April, Colin Farrell stars in a new take on private detective story. Sugar kicks off with its first three episodes on April 5. A new limited series on Benjamin Franklin arrives the week after, with Michael Douglas portraying Franklin.

New sci-fi thriller Dark Matter premieres on May 8, starring Joel Edgerton, based on the esteemed fiction novel by Blake Crouch. Jake Gyllenhaal leads a new eight-part limited series ‘Presumed Innocent’, beginning in June. And bilingual English and Spanish drama Land of Women, spearheaded by Eva Longoria in the lead role, will also premiere in the summer.

Additionally, Apple is also previewing the second season debuts of The Big Door Prize, Loot, and docuseries The Reluctant Traveller. Popular comedies Trying and Acapulco are also returning in the coming months.

Apple will announce even more titles over the coming months. Keep up with everything coming to Apple TV+ in our comprehensive show guide.