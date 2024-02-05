Nomad delivers a rad red with limited edition Apple Watch Sport Band and iPhone Sport Case [Hands-on]

Nomad recently launched its latest limited edition Apple Watch band and iPhone case. The company says “Night Watch Red” was the top-requested hue from customers and I think Nomad nailed it. Join along for all the details on the rich red finish for Nomad’s popular Apple Watch Sport Band and iPhone Sport Case.

Like the standard Nomad Apple Watch Sport Band and iPhone Sport Case, these new limited edition releases have the same great designs and features but with the slick Night Watch Red colorway.

I’m not usually drawn to red for accessories like this, but Nomad has changed my mind, Night Watch Red is really rich and beautiful.

Here are the specs of both accessories and I’ll get into my hands-on thoughts below:

Nomad Night Watch Red Sport Band specs

FKM fluoroelastomer rubber

100% waterproof

Interior ventilation channels

Custom aluminum closure pin

150mm size – “one size fits most” for 41, 45, and 49mm Apple Watches

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2, Series 9, 8, 7, 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch

Price: $60

Nomad iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max Sport Case specs

High-gloss backplate

Grippy TPU protective bumper

Anodized aluminum buttons

8-foot drop protection

MagSafe & wireless charging compatible

Available for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

Price: $50

Hands-on with Nomad’s Night Watch Red

Apple Watch Sport Band

Starting with the Sport Band – I’ve been using it with my Apple Watch Ultra. I think the rich, vibrant red complements the titanium and orange wonderfully. But I also think it will work well with any of the various Apple Watch finishes.

The Sport Band has a matte finish and just like the standard variant has a very comfortable fit with great features like inside ventilation channels and a secure, oblong closure pin.

Nomad iPhone Sport Case

Just like Nomad’s Modern Leather iPhone Case, I dig the sleek design of the Sport Case that still delivers 8-foot drop protection.

Nomad offers high-quality details like aluminum buttons – including the Action button – and contoured edges making this a delight to use.

The Sport Case features a glossy finish on the back, but the edges have a gripper black rubber for solid handling. Other niceties include a generous cutout for the USB-C port so any cable will fit and a raised edge around the camera system perimeter for good protection.

The one downside to the glossy finish with the Sport Case over something like Nomad’s Modern Leather case is you get some smudges. But on the bright side, they’re easy to wipe away.

Nomad Night Watch Red wrap-up

If you like the idea of bringing a pop of color to your Apple Watch or iPhone, I highly recommend both of these products.

Quality materials and build mean both the Nomad Sport Band and iPhone Sport Case are made to last and they’re both very comfortable in-hand and on-wrist.

Especially with the limited edition run, get the Night Watch Red while it lasts. You can pick up the iPhone Sport Case and Apple Watch Sport Band now from Nomad for $50/60, respectively.

pictured with the Peak Design Mobile Tripod