Apple Watch Heart Month Challenge set for Valentine’s Day

The annual Heart Month Challenge is back again this year for Apple Watch users. Scheduled for Valentine’s Day, here’s how to earn the special award and the special sticker pack for the event.
Along with the commercial Valentine’s holiday, February is also American Heart Month. To encourage Apple Watch users to be healthy, Apple has revealed its Heart Month Challenge.
This Valentine’s day, it’s all about heart. Close your Exercise ring on February 14 to get this award.
There are also four stickers to go along with the Heart Month challenge. Here’s how they look:
