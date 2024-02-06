OLED iPad Pro price increase won’t be as painful as initially rumored: report

Apple is widely expected to announce a new iPad Pro lineup as soon as March. While there have been rumors that there will be a painful price increase coming, a new report from DigiTimes suggests that the price hike might not be as painful as we initially thought.

The latest iPad Pro pricing rumors

For context, a previous report from The Elec suggested that Apple was targeting a $1,500 starting price for the 11-inch iPad Pro with OLED and a $1,800 starting price for the 12.9-inch version.

This would represent a dramatic price increase over the current iPad Pro lineup. As it stands today, the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099.

Today’s DigiTimes report, however, suggests this year’s iPad Pro price increases won’t be as dramatic as previously rumored. According to unnamed sources in the report, both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays will be around $160 more expensive than their predecessors.

“If Apple does choose to use its M3 chip and OLED panels for its entire iPad Pro lineup, prices may increase across the board by as much as US$160, which may impact sales,” the report says.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently reported that the new iPad Pro lineup is already in production in Apple’s supply chain. According to Gurman, Apple is targeting a March release for the new iPad Pro, iPad Air, and M3 MacBook Air.

You can keep up with the latest information about the forthcoming iPad Pro revamp in our complete guide.

