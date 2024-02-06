We’ve seen a lot of idiotic stunts since Vision Pro launched on Friday, perhaps none more viral and stupid than Dante Lentini driving a Tesla while wearing Vision Pro.

And while Lentini’s video would lead you to believe he got pulled over by the police for the stunt, that’s sadly not actually the case.

I’m sure you’ve seen the video by now. Lentini posted it on Friday, shortly after Vision Pro was released. He can be seen wearing Vision Pro, tapping and typing in midair, and driving his Tesla. At the end of the video, a cop car with its lights on pulls up behind the Tesla, but unfortunately that cop car wasn’t there for Lentini.

Gizmodo spoke to Lentini about the video:

He claims he only drove with the headset for 30-40 seconds while driving his Tesla. “[I] was in the right place at the right time,” he said. “That’s why we filmed the police.” In other words, he filmed the cops on unrelated duties to make people believe he was arrested. Lentini has deleted several tweets discussing the incident since this article was published.

Apple warns Vision Pro users not to use the device while driving. United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg also posted on social media: “Reminder—ALL advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times.”

