How to use Vision Pro as an external display for your Mac

One of the most popular features for Vision Pro is the ability for it to serve as an external display for your Mac. Here’s how this feature works and how to enable it on your Apple Vision Pro.

Using Vision Pro as an external display for your Mac

There are three ways to connect your Apple Vision Pro to your Mac in external display mode.

Just look at your Mac

While wearing your Vision Pro, just look at your MacBook and a “Connect” button will appear above the display. Tap your fingers together, and you should see your Mac’s display in your Vision Pro world.

Use Control Center on Vision Pro

While wearing Vision Pro, look up and tap your fingers together to bring up Control Center. Tap the Control Center icon, which is the third icon from the left. Look at the “Mac Virtual Display” icon and tap your fingers together. Choose your Mac from the list of options.

Use Control Center on your Mac

While wearing your Vision Pro, navigate to Control Center on your Mac. Click on the “Screen Mirroring” option. Choose “Apple Vision Pro” in the list of available screen mirroring options.

Other tidbits

You can adjust the size of your Mac’s visionOS display by looking at the corner of the window, taping your fingers, and dragging inwards or outwards.

When your Mac is connected to your Vision Pro in external display mode, the display on the Mac will go black.

This feature works on Intel and Apple Silicon powered Macs, but Intel Macs are limited to a 3K resolution while Apple Silicon Macs can run at a 4K resolution.

This feature works on both MacBook and Mac desktops.

One of the coolest parts about this feature is the ability to place visionOS windows alongside your Mac display. You can also use Universal Control to move your cursor between your Mac’s display on Vision Pro and other visionOS apps.

Wrap up

What else do you want to know about Vision Pro? Let us know down in the comments. We have a lot more Vision Pro content coming over the next few days and weeks.