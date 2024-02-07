Super Bowl LVIII is set for February 11 at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas. Join along for a few ways to watch Super Bowl LVIII including for free on the web, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. We’ll also cover the halftime show details and more.

The 49ers are currently favored to win the game across a range of different betting books like MGM, FanDuel, and more.

When to watch Super Bowl LVIII?

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off on Sunday, February 11 at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT / 3:30 pm PT Tune in earlier for pre-game coverage



Where is Super Bowl LVIII?

Super Bowl LVIII is being played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII

CBS and Nickelodeon

CBS has the rights to Super Bowl LVIII, so tune in there if you can, but you can also watch on Paramount+ or on CBS.com and the CBS Sports app (requires provider log-in for the latter two)

Nickelodeon will be airing a kiddo/family-friendly version of the Super Bowl

Or grab an affordable antenna to get CBS over the air for free if you don’t have cable

NFL app

Watch Super Bowl LVIII with the NFL app – live games usually require the NFL+ subscription Available for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android, and more



Free with Paramount+, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV

Get an instant free trial with a streaming live TV provider if you don’t have access to the above options:

Apple Music halftime show

Super Bowl LVIII is the second year that Apple Music is sponsoring the halftime show.

Apple has shared a dedicated USHER’s Road to Halftime playlist along with a promo video titled “USHER: 30 Years in the Making”

Check out more content on Apple Music’s ‘Super Bowl Halftime Show’ page

Tim Cook did a short video with Ludacris

Plus USHER will be interviewed on February 8 at 10 am PT on Apple Music Radio

Top image via NFL.com