Is it safe to use MacBook chargers for iPhone fast charging?

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Feb 8 2024 - 5:13 am PT
13 Comments
fast charge iPhone

Recommendations to fast charge iPhone usually include picking up the 20W power adapter from Apple or similar. But what about using a higher-powered USB-C charger from your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air? Follow along for which iPhones and iPads you can fast charge with Apple’s MacBook chargers or third-party options.

Fast charging offers up to 50% battery in 30 minutes. But picking up a new USB-C to Lightning cable and 20W charging block from Apple costs $40. Third-party options cost less, but what about using something you already have?

The good news is that modern iPhones and iPads work with all MacBook USB-C chargers, even up to the 140W model.

While it may sound strange, it’s safe to use Apple’s higher-powered USB-C chargers, as your iPhone or iPad is what determines the power it receives, not the charger. Apple even does testing with the whole range of its USB-C power adapters.

fast charge iPhone MacBook charger

Note: depending on the current capacity of your battery, your device will pull different levels of power. For example, a battery charging at 10% will draw more power than one at 80%.

Can you fast charge iPhone with MacBook charger?

Apple says the following iOS devices are compatible with its 18W, 20W, 29W, 30W, 61W, 87W, 96W, and 140W adapters for fast charging:

  • iPhone 8/8 Plus and later
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation and later)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
  • iPad Pro 10.5-inch
  • iPad Air 3rd generation and later
  • iPad mini 5th generation and later

Apple notes you can use its USB-C cable or that “a comparable third-party USB-C power adapter that supports USB Power Delivery (USB-PD)” will also work like Anker’s Powerline series (Lightning or USB-C to USB-C).

If you’re looking for a more flexible USB-C charger or want an extra, Anker’s 40W dual-port USB-C charger and 65W 3-port charger are great choices to fast charge iPhones and iPads simultaneously.

Comments

How-to

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

