Thursday’s best deals are here and offering the best price yet on Apple’s new M3 iMac with 24-inch 4.5K Retina display. It drops down to $1,199, and comes joined by new all-time lows Apple Watch SE 2 from $189. There’s also an on-going Belkin Valentine’s Day promotion on Apple accessories, too. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new M3 iMac with 24-inch 4.5K Retina display hits $1,199

B&H is now offering Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac for $1,199. This discounts the entry-level model with 256GB of storage and 8GB of memory from its usual $1,299 price tag. It’s matching the all-time low at $100 off, all while marking only the third time we have seen it drop this low since launching late last fall. For comparison, the last discount was back in December. I just took a hands-on look at what the deal with the new M3 iMac is, too.

The story with Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac is all about the new internals. The updated silicon means that it can offer even better performance than before, which is even more notable considering we never got an M2 version of the form-factor. So the gains from the original M1 chip up to Apple’s new 3nm system are going to be even more apparent – which I’ve found to be the case from my hands-on usage so far.

But even with an upgraded chipset aside, you’re still looking at one of the most streamlined desktop machines on the market. The 24-inch 4.5K Retina display remains one of the best on the market, and the sleek all-in-one build is still as minimal as it gets.

New all-time lows drop Apple Watch SE 2 down to $189

A new all-time low is now live on the latest Apple Watch SE 2. Right now, Amazon is dropping the 40mm GPS style down to $189. This is $60 off the usual $249 price tag and marking the best discount yet. It’s $10 under our previous New Year’s mention, too. The larger 44mm GPS style is also on sale today at $219. That’s $60 off the usual $279 going rate and landing as the second-best price at $10 below our previous mention – much like the smaller model.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 10, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims. All of that comes packed into Apple’s new carbon neutral design.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro with Apple Watch fast charger hits $80

Belkin is joining in on the Valentine’s Day action with a sale of its own, taking up to 20% off a collection of its more popular iPhone 15 chargers, Mac docks, and Apple accessories. You’ll have to apply code VDAY24 at checkout to lock-in the savings, and shipping is free across the board. A favorite from the sale has the new BoostCharge Pro Power Bank for Apple Watch down to $80. It normally sells for $100, and is now seeing a 20% discount to the all-time low. It’s one of the first times at this price, and beats our previous mention by $5.

Belkin’s new BoostCharge Pro power bank arrives centered around an internal 10,000mAh battery. It has a soft plastic finish to house all of the internal charging tech, like its 20W USB-C port for topping off your iPhone 15 Though the best part and the whole reason to buy this accessory over any other power bank is the built-in Apple Watch Fast Charger. The sleek build can top off your wearable at the full charging rate, making this a perfect option for your everyday carry or travel setup. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

