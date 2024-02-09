The weekend is here with a fresh batch of Apple deals, all of which come headlined by one of the best prices yet on Apple Watch Ultra 2. Just about every style is on sale for $729, complete with blood oxygen tracking as $70 price cuts come joined by a rare discount on Nomad’s companion Volta Strike Apple Watch band at $48. Plus, Anker’s GaNPrime PowerCore 65W plugs into the wall to charge and is down to $68. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 falls to $729 with blood oxygen tracking

Best Buy is now offering the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $729. This is down from $799 and marking the third-best price to date. It’s the best in over a month, and comes within $20 of the all-time low from a 1-day sale last holiday season. Today’s sale is also $9 under our previous mention. This model includes the blood oxygen features, and is complemented by a collection of different band styles and colors. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives as the second-generation rugged wearable from Apple with a few upgrades over its predecessor. Everything rests within the same elevated case as before, with a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the experience, which also happens to power the new pinch gesture recognition tech for one-handed interactions.

Nomad’s Volta Strike Apple Watch band sees rare discount

Nomad has been on a roll with its limited-edition new Apple Watch bands, and now the company is offering a rare chance to save on one of these unique colors. The Volta Strike band first launched back in November, and now it’s on sale for $48. That’s 20% off the usual $60 price tag and marking the only chance we’ve seen to save on this unique new addition to Nomad’s lineup of vibrant Apple Watch bands. Both 45mm and 41mm models are available, too. We took a hands-on look back at launch, too.

Nomad’s collection of Sport Apple Watch bands all arrive with the same premium FKM fluoroelastomer rubber build that is completely waterproof. It has a unique notched design that on top of delivering the company’s signature look, also helps with added ventilation. It also has a pin and tuck closure system similar to official Apple Watch styles. Unique to the Volta Strike edition is a yellow and grey design that gives it a slick two-tone colorway. It’s also one of the best deals to see alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 2 above.

Skip Qi2 and just grab an official Apple MagSafe Charger

Woot is now offering Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $29. The normally $39 accessory is now dropping to its best price in months with $10 in savings attached. We last saw an open-box model on sale for $27, for comparison. Qi2 has been taking the charging space by storm this year by finally catching up to Apple’s standard, but instead you could just save on the first-party iPhone 15 charger to take full advantage of StandBy mode and 15W charging.

Today’s discount also provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities for less. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 15, as well as previous-generation 14, 13, or 12 series handsets.

Huge 50% price drops hit all of Totallee’s ultra-clean iPhone 15 cases

We are now tracking some of the best prices ever on the latest Totallee iPhone 15 cases, as well as its previous-generation iPhone 13 and 14 models. The brand landed in our roundup of the best iPhone 15 casesat the latter half of 2023, much like it has in year’s past, for its particularly minimalist approach to iPhone covers. It specializes in creating barely-there, ultra-thin cases that are completely branding-free – there are no logos or text to get in the way of the clean designs. And now, you can save a nearly 50% off just about every single one its covers for Apple’s current and previous-generation handsets via the brand’s official Amazon storefront.

You can now score the Totallee Clear and and matte Thin iPhone cases at $20. That includes the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max (pricing is the same on the previous-gen cases as well). Regularly $40, this is nearly 50% off the going rate and matching the lowest we have ever tracked.

Anker’s GaNPrime PowerCore 65W plugs into the wall

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its GaNPrime Power Bank for $68. Today’s offer is down from the usual $100 price tag and is notably the first price cut in months. It has been out of stock since our previous mention back in November at $70, and is now back with an extra $20 in savings attached. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a closer look at what to expect, where we noted how it was the Swiss Army knife of chargers. This model wasn’t updated when Anker launched its new Prime series earlier in the fall, so today’s offer is still on the latest release for this form-factor.

Anker’s GaNPrime PowerCore 65W arrives as a hybrid charger for your Apple set that combines a USB-C GaN wall adapter with a portable battery. Its 65W output can be spread over its dual USB-C ports, as well as a USB-A slot and leverages the built-in 10,000mAh internal battery to refuel away from home. I adore the built-in AC plug that also makes recharging a breeze.

