Wirecutter content now available in Apple News for free

Back in December, Apple announced that sports publication The Athletic had joined Apple News+. At the time, Apple also said that Wirecutter would join Apple News in early 2024, and it now appears that day has come.

While The Athletic is only available to Apple News+ subscribers, Wirecutter is available to everyone for free. You can head to the Apple News app, search for “Wirecutter” to browse its content and save it as a favorite publication.

Both Wirecutter and The Athletic are owned by the New York Times, which pulled its content from Apple News in 2020. There’s still no word on whether the New York Times is considering bringing its own content back to Apple News.

Apple News+ is available for $12.99 per month. It’s also available as part of the Apple One Premier bundle for $37.95 per month, alongside Apple Music, iCloud+, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Arcade.

Thanks, Jesus!