CardPointers helps you maximize your credit card rewards, now on Vision Pro [Save 50%]

I’ve written before about how CardPointers is one of my favorite apps, making it super easy to maximize credit card rewards, offers, promotions, and more. Now, CardPointers is available on Vision Pro, with a very clever AutoPilot feature.

CardPointers is also celebrating its 5th birthday this week with a 50% discount and $100 Savings Card bonus for 9to5Mac readers.

CardPointers works by telling you which credit card to use for different categories of spending. It also helps you keep track of things like offers and promotions, annual fee reminders, and more. One of my favorite parts of CardPointers is the Safari extension, which will tell you the best credit card to use on a particular website to maximize the cash back or points you’ll receive for a purchase.

In addition to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac apps, CardPointers is also now available on visionOS with an app fully optimized for Vision Pro. The design of the app is focused on making everything glanceable, “to help you get to the information you want in less than 2 seconds.”

One of the really cool parts of CardPointers on Vision Pro is the AutoPilot feature. Here’s how it works:

Turn on AutoPilot via Siri, in-app, or the Safari extension, place it anywhere in your environment, and CardPointers will automatically update as you shop in Safari. When you visit a site where you have an offer, AutoPilot will automatically switch to Offers mode to show you how to maximize your savings there. And for every other shopping site, AutoPilot will rank your cards by their category rewards. All without you having to lift (or pinch!) a finger.

The visionOS version of CardPointers also includes the same Safari extension as CardPointers on other platforms. Using this extension, CardPointers will auto-add and sync all of your Amex, Chase, Bank of America, and Citi Offers – without sharing your login information.

Save 50% on CardPointers

As CardPointers celebrates its 5th birthday this week, 9to5Mac readers can save 50% off the CardPointers+ upgrade. This drops the annual subscription price to $30 per year.

If you aren’t looking for another subscription in your life, the lifetime upgrade for CardPointers+ is also 50%, dropping the price from $200 to $100.

Plus, if opt for the lifetime upgrade for CardPointers+, you’ll receive a $100 Savings Card as a sign up bonus, making your CardPointers+ upgrade effectively free.

Believe me, you’ll get a huge return on your investment with CardPointers. I’ve learned a lot about maximizing my credit card rewards using it. Below is a quick walkthrough video of CardPointers for Apple Vision Pro.