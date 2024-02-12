MagSafe Monday: Two simple accessories that go a long way to improving your iPhone

MagSafe is one of those technologies, similar to smart home products, allowing you to go wild with extending your device. Sometimes, the most uncomplicated products are the most effective. This week, I am looking at two products that every iPhone owner should own: The CLCKR Phone Holder & Grip and the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery, 5,000mAh Foldable Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger with Stand and USB-C.

Anker 622 battery with stand

There are hundreds of options for external batteries, but Anker is generally one of the safest brands. I’ve never purchased an Anker-branded product and regretted the purchase. Even with MagSafe batteries, there are different flavors to pick from. I’ve found the Anker Magnetic Battery, 5,000mAh Foldable Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger with Stand and USB-C to be one of my favorites. It’s thin (0.5 inch thick) enough to leave it on your iPhone while it’s in your pocket, recharges via USB-C, and includes a slim stand that lays flat against the battery when not in use. If you have a portable workstation where you can’t always leave a MagSafe stand permanently attached somewhere, it makes as an excellent portable option with the stand.

With a 5,000mAh battery, you can charge an iPhone to nearly full when starting from a full MagSafe battery with a completely dead iPhone. I find it useful when traveling as I will have double the daily battery charge.

CLCKR Phone Holder & Grip

You’re mistaken if you think this is a modern-day pop socket. When I was ordering this product, I wasn’t 100% sure what to expect, but it’s grown on me. Plain and simple, it’s the slimmest and easiest way to prop your iPhone up on your desk or while on a plain. Think of it as a Swiss army knife-type product.

The CLCKR Phone Holder & Grip has a 3500 Gauss magnet strength, so it’s not falling off without you pulling it off. It’s useful for three things: gripping your iPhone while talking, a portable desk stand, and a movie/TV show viewing stand.

It’s thin enough that you could easily leave it on your iPhone permanently as long as you don’t need to use another MagSafe accessory like a car mount. I don’t always want to charge my iPhone, so it’s a nice way to keep it upright for 2FA codes or use Face ID at my desk.

The CLCKR Phone Holder & Grip comes in a bunch of colors as well, so you can easily use it to add some flare to your existing MagSafe-compatible iPhone case.

Wrap up

Overall, these are two solid accessories that I highly recommend. If you don’t work from home, both are perfect daily carry items in your bag. The CLCKR Phone Holder & Grip has some of the strong magnets I’ve used in a MagSafe accessory. It can be purchased from Amazon or directly from CLCKR. The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery, 5,000mAh Foldable Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger with Stand and USB-C, can be bought from Amazon or directly from Anker.