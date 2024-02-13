Nomad launches super slim Magnetic Leather Back for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

Nomad has unveiled its latest premium Apple accessory today, the Magnetic Leather Back for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Made with high-quality leather, this slick magnetic back is perfect for those who like to keep their iPhone as close to naked as possible but appreciate a little protection and the feel – and aesthetic – of leather.

Here are the details for the new iPhone accessory:

Magnetic Leather Back for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max specs

Horween leather from the USA

MagSafe and micro-suction attachment

Soft microfiber on the inside

Raised protective camera ring

MagSafe and wireless charging compatible

Just 2.05mm thick (0.081 inches)

Available for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in Black and Rustic Brown (latter pictured throughout)

Price: $40

Hands-on

I’ve been using the Magnetic Leather Back for a few days and I love it.

The magnetic attachment is a delight – easy on, easy off. The micro-suction pads mean you don’t have to deal with adhesives and it’s not slipping or twisting which would probably be the case if it was only using MagSafe to attach.

You can reactivate the grip of the micro-suction pads at any time by wiping them down with a wet towel.

Here’s a look at how slim the Magnetic Leather Back is on my iPhone 15 Pro:

The Magnetic Leather Back is slightly thicker than a leather skin but still super slim that it barely adds any thickness.

It’s also more rigid and durable than an adhesive-style leather skin.

The Horween leather is super soft out of the box and gains a rich patina over time. I really like that you get an improved hand feel, and protection when you place your iPhone down (including camera protection), and it looks classy.

Of course, those who want edge/full protection won’t be tempted by this – Nomad’s Modern Leather Case is a great fit for that (full review).

But for the minimalists out there, the Magnetic Leather Back is a beautiful and convenient way to enhance your iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max.

You can get the Magnetic Leather Back for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max now direct from Nomad priced at $40.

Super Slim Case

Along with the Magnetic Leather Back, Nomad has launched another protective option for minimalists – the Super Slim Case for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Nomad says this was a “fan favorite” for the iPhone 14 lineup and now it’s available for the 15 Pro and Pro Max. Here are the details:

0.6mm thick – Nomad’s thinnest case

Premium and grippy matte finish

50% recycled materials

360º coverage with chamfered cutouts for buttons and ports

Raised camera bump for added protection

Wireless charging compatible

Available in Carbide and Frost

Price: $30

