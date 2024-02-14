Love is in the air, and so are deals! All of today’s best come headlined by a $99 discount on Apple AirPods Max as the first chance to save in months. You can also accessorize your Apple Watch with one of Apple’s premium Leather Link bands at $50, or refresh your nightstand with Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Pad that rocks Apple Watch fast charging at $102. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $99 on Apple’s AirPods Max with the first discount in months

Amazon is offering the first AirPods Max discount in months at $450. Several styles are getting in on the savings, with $99 being shaved off the usual $549 going rate. The last time we saw AirPods Max on sale, the headphones had just turned three years old. Now you can match that discount and score the best price since the start of the summer last year. Today’s savings are matched at Best Buy, as well.

Maybe now that the terrible twos are over people will start remembering how good these headphones are. Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch back in the winter of 2020, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers a chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for far less than retail price. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Apple’s premium Leather Link Apple Watch Bands are now $50

Woot is now offering Apple’s official Leather Link Apple Watch Bands for $50. A $6 delivery fee will be added on otherwise. This is down from $99 no matter which of the 41mm or 45mm sizes you opt for, or which of the Midnight or Ink finishes catches your eye. There’s 49% in savings and a match of the all-time low to be had, all while matching our previous mention from back in November. Head below for more.

Regardless of which style you bring home, you’re looking at one of the more premium additions to Apple’s official stable of Watch bands. The official Leather Link is handcrafted in France out of Roux Granada leather and is certainly a higher-end accessory compared to the FineWoven band that replaced it in the lineup. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp.

Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Pad with Apple Watch fast charging

Amazon is now offering the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad for $102. This is down from the usual $150 price tag and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Today’s $48 discount amounts to the lowest price we’ve seen in months, too. Equipped with everything you need to fast charge an iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9, we break down what to expect below the fold and in our hands-on review.

As the latest 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin, this new MagSafe offering arrives with a main 15W magnetic pad in the center that is geared towards refueling your newer iPhone 15, as well as previous-generation iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series handsets. Off to the right of the flat unit is a secondary 5W Qi pad which is ideal for AirPods and other earbuds, with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck on the end to complete the package that supports fast charging found on Series 9 and Ultra 2 models.

