After 4+ years of being the battery king, iPhone forced to share its crown with Samsung [Video]

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 smartphones are here and early buyers have been very happy with them. So much so that the new Samsung devices are rated higher than iPhone for the first time. And another new record, Samsung Galaxy battery life has caught up with Apple after iPhone dominated battery tests for the last 4+ years.

There appears to be quite a lot to be happy about with the new Galaxy S24 smartphones. According to user-generated reviews, 91% gave the S24 or S24+ 5/5 stars. And the new S24 Ultra has seen 88% of reviews being 5/5.

Compare that to the latest data from iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max users who give the device 5 stars just 66% and 72% of the time.

Now YouTuber PhoneBuff is out with his battery test between the S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max. While Apple has been able to more than make up for the difference in battery capacity with tight hardware/software integration to deliver a longer battery life than its competitors since the iPhone 11, this time around is different.

After running through the same workflow, the Galaxy S24 Ultra almost exactly tied the iPhone 15 Pro Max at 11 hours and 43 minutes of active time vs 11 hours and 45 minutes.

Technically the iPhone 15 Pro Max pulled out the W, but as PhoneBuff notes, just a 2-minute difference is very well within the margin of error even for a controlled test like this.

Check out the full battery test:

Top image by 9to5Mac