MLB TV to offer Multiview feature on Apple TV this season

As pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training this week, the 2024 MLB season is fast approaching. In celebration of that, Major League Baseball has shared more details on its plans for MLB.TV in 2024.

Most notably for Apple users, this includes long-awaited support for proper Multiview streaming on Apple TV.

The previous version of the MLB app for Apple TV allowed you to watch two games at once, but the secondary game was only shown in a smaller window off to the side of the “primary” game. To watch up to four games at the same time, you had to use the MLB.TV website.

This year, however, MLB is bringing proper Multiview support to the Apple TV as well as other platforms. QUADBOX!

During the 2024 season, we will bring Multiview to more platforms, enabling subscribers to watch up to four games at once on the MLB apps on supported Apple TV, Fire TV and Google TV devices.

Another change coming to the MLB app is support for Catchup Mode on “select streaming platforms” this season. This feature will show “a selection of in-game highlights designed to make sure you see all the most important moments and plays that you may have missed, so you can get up to speed on games already in progress.”

You can find more details on MLB’s content plans for the 2024 season on its website.

As for whether Friday Night Baseball is coming back to Apple TV+ this season, that’s up in the air. Apple announced its plans for the 2023 season on March 22 last year. One important point: its agreement with Major League Baseball gives Apple the ability to opt-out of the contract after the second season.

