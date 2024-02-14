 Skip to main content

Zuckerberg’s Vision Pro video is his Steve Ballmer moment, says the internet

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Feb 14 2024 - 5:19 am PT
10 Comments
Zuckerberg's Vision Pro video | Side by side shots of Ballmer and Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg‘s Vision Pro video on Instagram got a lot of attention after he claimed that his own company’s Meta Quest 3 is “better period” than Apple’s spatial computer.

The Internet mostly saw it as a predictably self-serving take, and many on X are describing it as his Steve Ballmer moment …

Zuckerberg’s Vision Pro video

Meta’s CEO posted a video on Instagram in which he said he’d tried Vision Pro, and been surprised. He said he’d expected Quest 3 to be better value, implying that he’d also expected Vision Pro to be the better product, but ended up concluding that for most people, his own headset was “better period.”

In a three-minute video shared on his personal Instagram profile, Zuckerberg said he had been testing Apple Vision Pro for the past few days. According to the executive, although Vision Pro has impressive hardware, he believes that Meta Quest 3 can do pretty much the same things for a much more affordable price.

“I’m pretty surprised that Quest is so much better for the vast majority of things that people use these headsets for, with that price differential,” said Zuckerberg.

His Steve Ballmer moment

Many on X have described the video as reminiscent of the then-Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer’s contemptuous dismissal of the iPhone.

Ballmer famously laughed aloud when asked about the launch of the original iPhone during an interview.

The former CEO did later say that not making a phone was his biggest regret, allowing Apple and Samsung to capture the market.

Whether this video will come back to haunt Zuckerberg in the same way remains to be seen, but it does feel like the smartest thing he could have said about Vision Pro was nothing at all.

Images: Martin Olsson (CC3.0) and Mark Zuckerberg

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Vision Pro

Vision Pro
Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg
Steve Ballmer

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor