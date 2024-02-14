Mark Zuckerberg‘s Vision Pro video on Instagram got a lot of attention after he claimed that his own company’s Meta Quest 3 is “better period” than Apple’s spatial computer.

The Internet mostly saw it as a predictably self-serving take, and many on X are describing it as his Steve Ballmer moment …

Zuckerberg’s Vision Pro video

Meta’s CEO posted a video on Instagram in which he said he’d tried Vision Pro, and been surprised. He said he’d expected Quest 3 to be better value, implying that he’d also expected Vision Pro to be the better product, but ended up concluding that for most people, his own headset was “better period.”

In a three-minute video shared on his personal Instagram profile, Zuckerberg said he had been testing Apple Vision Pro for the past few days. According to the executive, although Vision Pro has impressive hardware, he believes that Meta Quest 3 can do pretty much the same things for a much more affordable price. “I’m pretty surprised that Quest is so much better for the vast majority of things that people use these headsets for, with that price differential,” said Zuckerberg.

His Steve Ballmer moment

Many on X have described the video as reminiscent of the then-Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer’s contemptuous dismissal of the iPhone.

"500 dollars? Fully subsidized? With a plan? I said that is the most expensive phone in the world. And it doesn't appeal to business customers because it doesn't have a keyboard. Which makes it not a very good email machine."



– Steve Ballmer about iPhonepic.twitter.com/qUJhHoIJB0 — Marc Köhlbrugge (@marckohlbrugge) February 14, 2024

This vid brings back memories of when Steve Ballmer said the first iPhone was a "waste of money" and will never appeal to business customers because of the lack of keyboard and not a good email machine… — Eddy Heisenberg Mah 🦃 🦃 🌮 (@crazyfasteddy) February 14, 2024

Thirty five hundred dollars? Fully subsidized? With a plan? That is the most expensive headset in the world! And it doesn't appeal to gaming customers because it doesn't have hand controllers. Which makes it not a very good Beat Saber machine. pic.twitter.com/ozNmtiwEFx — gfodor.id (@gfodor) February 14, 2024

Ballmer famously laughed aloud when asked about the launch of the original iPhone during an interview.

The former CEO did later say that not making a phone was his biggest regret, allowing Apple and Samsung to capture the market.

Whether this video will come back to haunt Zuckerberg in the same way remains to be seen, but it does feel like the smartest thing he could have said about Vision Pro was nothing at all.

Images: Martin Olsson (CC3.0) and Mark Zuckerberg