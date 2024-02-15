Astropad Slate transforms your iPad into a no-screen tablet and trackpad for Mac

Astropad has been making impressive software and hardware like Studio and Luna Display for years and now the company has launched its latest innovation that turns your iPad into a versatile pen-tablet and trackpad for Mac. Astropad Slate delivers drawing and handwriting input, mouse and trackpad functionality, gesture support, and more.

Astropad Studio is one of the company’s flagship products that allows users to mirror creative apps from Mac on iPad.

However, many creative pros enjoy the option to use a no-screen tablet like a Wacom for their work. Astropad Slate aims to fill that need and more.

Here are the four main ways you can use your iPad as a no-screen tablet for Mac input with Slate:

Astropad Slate features

Drawing Pen Tablet : Draw into desktop creative apps using your Apple Pencil.

: Draw into desktop creative apps using your Apple Pencil. Mouse & Trackpad : Control your mouse with Apple Pencil and touch gestures; it’s like using your iPad as a giant trackpad!

: Control your mouse with Apple Pencil and touch gestures; it’s like using your iPad as a giant trackpad! Handwriting Input : Transform your handwriting on iPad into typed text on your Mac.

: Transform your handwriting on iPad into typed text on your Mac. Hover: Supports Apple Pencil hover for new iPads, and simulated hover for older iPads.

Astropad Slate is available now as a one-time $19.99 purchase from the App Store.

Check out the promo video for the new iPad app and some FAQs below:

What are the software requirements for Slate? iPad : Your iPad must be running iPad OS 15.0 or later Desktop : Your Mac must be running macOS 11.0 or later

Can I customize my cursor movement on my iPad? Yes! In Slate, you can select how your cursor moves on your iPad in relation to your Mac desktop. Mouse Mode (Relative positioning): Your iPad acts like a giant trackpad, and your cursor moves freely about your Mac display. Screen-mapping (Absolute positioning): The entire screen of your iPad scales to map your entire Mac display. The mapping is adjustable, similar to a traditional pen tablet.

Will Slate be available for Windows? Maybe! Right now we’re only focused on the Mac version so we can fix bugs quickly and learn more about how people are using Slate.

