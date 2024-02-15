 Skip to main content

Astropad Slate transforms your iPad into a no-screen tablet and trackpad for Mac

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Feb 15 2024 - 11:22 am PT
1 Comment
Astropad Slate

Astropad has been making impressive software and hardware like Studio and Luna Display for years and now the company has launched its latest innovation that turns your iPad into a versatile pen-tablet and trackpad for Mac. Astropad Slate delivers drawing and handwriting input, mouse and trackpad functionality, gesture support, and more.

Astropad Studio is one of the company’s flagship products that allows users to mirror creative apps from Mac on iPad.

However, many creative pros enjoy the option to use a no-screen tablet like a Wacom for their work. Astropad Slate aims to fill that need and more.

Here are the four main ways you can use your iPad as a no-screen tablet for Mac input with Slate:

Astropad Slate features

  • Drawing Pen Tablet: Draw into desktop creative apps using your Apple Pencil.
  • Mouse & Trackpad: Control your mouse with Apple Pencil and touch gestures; it’s like using your iPad as a giant trackpad!
  • Handwriting Input: Transform your handwriting on iPad into typed text on your Mac.
  • Hover: Supports Apple Pencil hover for new iPads, and simulated hover for older iPads.

Astropad Slate is available now as a one-time $19.99 purchase from the App Store.

Check out the promo video for the new iPad app and some FAQs below:

  • What are the software requirements for Slate?
    • iPad: Your iPad must be running iPad OS 15.0 or later
    • Desktop: Your Mac must be running macOS 11.0 or later
  • Can I customize my cursor movement on my iPad?
    • Yes! In Slate, you can select how your cursor moves on your iPad in relation to your Mac desktop.
      • Mouse Mode (Relative positioning): Your iPad acts like a giant trackpad, and your cursor moves freely about your Mac display.
      • Screen-mapping (Absolute positioning): The entire screen of your iPad scales to map your entire Mac display. The mapping is adjustable, similar to a traditional pen tablet.
  • Will Slate be available for Windows?
    • Maybe! Right now we’re only focused on the Mac version so we can fix bugs quickly and learn more about how people are using Slate.
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the origin…
Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBoo…
astropad

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12