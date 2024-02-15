 Skip to main content

Napoleon coming to Apple TV+ for free on March 1

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Feb 15 2024 - 9:04 am PT
Ridley Scott’s Napoleon is finally coming to Apple TV+ streaming. Following its theatrical and premium video-on-demand windows, the film will be available to Apple TV+ subscribers beginning March 1.

The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte, charting his rise to power through to his ultimate demise. Vanessa Kirby plays Josephine, and much of the film’s narrative centers on their relationship, interspersed with dramatic recreations of six of Napoleon’s epic battles.

During its worldwide box office run, Napoleon racked up sales of about $220 million. Critical response to the film was mixed, mostly due to messy or rushed storytelling, but Ridley Scott’s portrayal of stunning battle sequences remains unmatched. The movie has picked up three Oscar nominations, for best production design, sound design, and costuming.

Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to enjoy the 2.5 hour epic from the comfort of their homes from March, where it will stream exclusively as an Apple original. An extended 4-hour directors cut has been rumored, but Apple has not officially confirmed release plans for anything but the theatrical cut at this stage.

Other upcoming theatrical movies on Apple’s slate include spy drama Argylle (currently in theaters), Wolfs (starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt), Sundance darling Fancy Dance, space drama Project Artemis, and more.

