All of the best Presidents’ Day deals are going live heading into the holiday weekend, with deals on all things Apple. You can now save $150 on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro alongside the new 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 32GB of memory at $496 off. Plus, Belkin’s just-released Qi2 MagSafe chargers see first discounts from $48. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $150 on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro

Best Buy is now offering Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi for $1,049 if you’re a my Best Buy member. Normally fetching $1,199, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings and marks the second-best price to date. It’s within $50 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen since back over the holiday shopping season last year. Today’s offer matches the Thanksgiving Week pricing. We break down what to expect over in our feature on Apple’s latest iPad Pro.

We may be expecting new iPads this spring, but being able to save $150 on Apple’s current flagship iPadOS experience at least makes it worth considering now. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with the M2 chip and its 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU powering the 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. There’s also ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature.

Apple’s new 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro sees $496 open-box discount

Best Buy is now offering a rare chance to save on an open-box M3 Pro MacBook Pro. Right now, the 16-inch version with an elevated 36GB of memory clocks in at $2,402.99 shipped for an Open-Box Excellent condition unit. That’s well below the usual $2,899 going rate and an extra $246 under the last sale price we saw to start off the year. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to save on a MacBook with more than 8GB of RAM, Best Buy has your back today with Apple’s latest release and its 36GB of onboard memory.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. You’re still looking at a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Otherwise, there’s still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and SD card slot – but did we mention all of that comes packed into a slick new Space Black colorway that you can check out in our hands-on look.

Then there’s the new M3 Pro chip, which marks the company’s first 3nm chip so far. It has an 11-core CPU, and comes backed by a 14-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip. This model backs that with elevated 36GB of RAM as well as 512GB of onboard storage.

Belkin’s just-released Qi2 MagSafe chargers see first discounts

Belkin’s all-new Qi2 chargers are on sale for the very first time. The company just launched a pair of MagSafe-compatible iPhone 15 chargers back at CES 2024 in January, and now a little over a month later, they’re on sale. This is just weeks after beginning to ship for the first time, offering the first-ever discounts and new all-time lows. Our favorite has the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Convertible Qi2 Charger at $48. It’s down from $60 and saving you $12 for the first time.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro Convertible Charger arrives with a 2-in-1 design to live up to its name. The stand can fold down into a typical pad or unfurl into an upright dock for your iPhone 15. It has full 15W speeds thanks to Qi2 tech, and can function as a StandBy dock thanks to a MagSafe ring.

Alongside the upright charger, there’s also a new Belkin 2-in-1 Qi2 Pad at $64. This one is down from $80 as the very first discount and saves you $16. It’s a more traditional charging pad that features a 15W Qi2 charger on the left and a 5W Qi pad on the right. It can top off your iPhone 15 and AirPods Pro 2 at the same time from its compact design that is better-suited to your nightstand than it is your desk like the BoostCharge Pro Convertible.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds