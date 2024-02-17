These are my favorite travel accessories for Apple gear [Video]

Whether it’s a quick overnight trip for work or a long vacation, I always end up being the person who packs all the tech stuff. And I know I’m not the only one with this job. Usually, all those chargers and gadgets end up in a big, tangled mess at the bottom of my bag. It’s a hassle. But guess what? I’ve figured out a way to keep everything neat and organized in one simple tech pouch. I’m excited to share how this little change has made traveling with my favorite Apple accessories a breeze and share what I can store!

I’ve found a fantastic solution to keep my tech gear organized on the go: the new tech pouch from Orbitkey. Here’s why it’s a game-changer:

Smart Design and Functionality : At first glance, it’s a stylish zipper pouch available in black and terracotta. But it’s not just any pouch.

: At first glance, it’s a stylish zipper pouch available in black and terracotta. But it’s not just any pouch. Eco-Friendly and Durable : Made from fully recycled materials, it’s also water-resistant, offering peace of mind that your gadgets are protected.

: Made from fully recycled materials, it’s also water-resistant, offering peace of mind that your gadgets are protected. Versatile Storage: It boasts numerous pockets and sections, ensuring everything has its place and is easy to find when you open it.

What sets it apart is its 2-in-1 feature:

Removable Desk Pouch: Inside, there’s a second, detachable pouch designed for your most-used items. Keep it on your desk for easy access, while the less frequently used items stay tucked away, helping you stay organized both physically and mentally.

I highly recommend this tech pouch if you’re in search of a reliable tech accessory case. It’s currently available on Kickstarter for $55, which gets you both the tech pouch and the desk pouch. Orbitkey has already surpassed its funding goal with 8 days to go and has a 100% success track record of delivering on their promises, ensuring backers receive their products.

Now this is my favorite travel charger of all time. There is nothing else out there this give you this much value at just $40. You get:

3 in 1 foldable charger

MagSafe compatible

7.5W charging

Includes cable and 20W charging brick

Includes a hard shell carrying case

I have a full review of the Kuxiu X55 here. But all you need to know is that this is one of the best gifts you can get an Apple user because of the amount of value you get. It will charge your iPhone at 7.5W, your AirPods at 5W, and your Apple watch at 2.5W. Perfect for an overnight hotel stay!

The next accessory I recommend might cater to a specific need, but it’s a game-changer for AirPods users. It’s a protective case by Aulumu, and here’s why it’s more than just a case for a case:

Secure Clasp : The standout feature is a clasp that prevents your AirPods case from accidentally opening. We’ve all had that moment when dropping the case means watching your earbuds scatter in opposite directions. This case puts an end to that drama.

: The standout feature is a clasp that prevents your AirPods case from accidentally opening. We’ve all had that moment when dropping the case means watching your earbuds scatter in opposite directions. This case puts an end to that drama. Protection : Beyond keeping your AirPods securely inside, it shields the case from scratches and scuffs.

: Beyond keeping your AirPods securely inside, it shields the case from scratches and scuffs. Convenience : It comes with a sturdy strap, reducing the chances of misplacing your AirPods, and it opens only when you want it to.

: It comes with a sturdy strap, reducing the chances of misplacing your AirPods, and it opens only when you want it to. Wireless Charging Compatibility: Even with the case on, you can still charge your AirPods wirelessly, ensuring you don’t sacrifice convenience for protection.

If you’re looking to safeguard your AirPods and keep them conveniently by your side, this Aulumu case is a must-have.

My most used tech accessory of 2024 has to be the Samsung T7 SSD. It’s been a game-changer in my daily tasks, and here’s why it’s indispensable:

Performance : It’s fast. I mean, really fast. Data transfers happen in a blink, making it perfect for heavy tasks like video editing.

: It’s fast. I mean, really fast. Data transfers happen in a blink, making it perfect for heavy tasks like video editing. Durability : This SSD is tough. It can handle the rigors of daily use without a hitch, ensuring your data is always safe.

: This SSD is tough. It can handle the rigors of daily use without a hitch, ensuring your data is always safe. Portability: Paired with my iPad Pro and Lumafusion, it’s transformed my workspace into something I can take anywhere. This setup lets me edit videos on the go, without sacrificing speed or quality.

For anyone looking to upgrade their storage, the Samsung T7 could be the best pick on the market. I’m using the 2TB model, but there are different sizes available to suit any need and budget. It’s truly made a difference in how I work, making everything more mobile and efficient.”

The other accessories

There are seven other accessories that I talk about in the video below! Be sure to check them out to get a true hands-on view. I carry things like my Nomad charger, my budget-friendly Apple Pencil, and a few other products that you might want to add to your tech travel accessories.

https://youtu.be/3SYWC_8p_wM

Let me know what you think of the products I mentioned. Would you use any of them? Do you have a carrying case or pouch that you use to carry your tech in? Let’s discuss this in the comments down below!