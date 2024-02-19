Qi2 is the latest wireless charging standard the Wireless Power Consortium developed, incorporating Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) based on Apple’s MagSafe technology. This ensures accurate alignment and faster charging speeds of up to 15 watts – significantly improving the existing standard. Qi2 is backward compatible, allowing older Qi devices to charge on Qi2 chargers at slower speeds. Qi2 was designed to unify wireless charging standards globally, with all manufacturers expected to adopt it in future devices. The Anker MagGo Magnetic Wireless Charger is now my default Qi2/MagSafe charger for my laptop bag for travel.

MagSafe Monday: Every Monday, Bradley Chambers looks at the latest and greatest in the MagSafe and wireless charging industry to help you get the most out of your Apple devices that support wireless charging.

Qi2 was announced at CES in 2023, and there has been a slow trickle of new accessories since then. CES 2024 felt like it was the tipping point for Qi2 accessories. With the iPhone 15 supporting Qi2 out of the box and the iPhone 13 and 14 gaining support with iOS 17.2, now is a great time to begin upgrading your existing MagSafe accessories to Qi2 or at least making it a purchase point consideration for new accessories as you upgrade.

Apple’s MagSafe charger has long been the standard for MagSafe chargers. The magnets are strong and fit nicely with existing Apple devices. Since I purchased it, it’s been a constant in my laptop travel bag. Although it’s still just as good as it was then, it’s not Qi2, so it will charge slower, which is a huge pain for travel.

Anker MagGo Magnetic Wireless Charger

Anker, in my opinion, is one of the world’s top (if not the top) iPhone accessory manufacturers. I’ve never bought an Anker accessory that I was dissatisfied with. The Anker MagGo Magnetic Wireless Charger is no different. Anker included a few things that make it my new go-to MagSafe charger for travel.

Long cord: It includes a 5-foot cord, which is excellent for a hotel when the outlet might not be that close to your bed or for a plane when you need it to reach from the bottom of the seat in front of you to your tray table.



It includes a 5-foot cord, which is excellent for a hotel when the outlet might not be that close to your bed or for a plane when you need it to reach from the bottom of the seat in front of you to your tray table. Support for 15-watt charging: Qi2 supports 15-watt charging, but Anker recommends a Power Delivery (PD) compatible wall charger with an output of 25W or higher. I like this model for easy compatibility.



Qi2 supports 15-watt charging, but Anker recommends a Power Delivery (PD) compatible wall charger with an output of 25W or higher. I like this model for easy compatibility. Premium feel: While thicker than Apple’s MagSafe cable, it has a more premium feel. I suspect the Qi2 technology requires a thicker puck to ensure safe charging, but it is much more durable and has a premium feel.



While thicker than Apple’s MagSafe cable, it has a more premium feel. I suspect the Qi2 technology requires a thicker puck to ensure safe charging, but it is much more durable and has a premium feel. Safety concerns: Thanks to Qi2 certification and Anker’s ActiveShield safety system. The Anker MagGo Magnetic Wireless Charger checks the temperature millions of times daily, ensuring your peace of mind.

Wrap up

Overall, it’s a simple accessory that does exactly what you need. If you’re upgrading your existing MagSafe accessories to Qi2, the Anker MagGo Magnetic Wireless Charger should be your first upgrade. I love charging with MagSafe versus plugging up a USB-C cord each time. Thanks to Qi2, MagSafe technology is getting ever closer to USB-C charging speeds, so you’re not sacrificing charging speed for convenience.

You can buy the Anker MagGo Magnetic Wireless Charger from Amazon or Anker.