Apple Music testing feature that easily imports playlists from Spotify and other services

Apple Music appears to be beta testing integration with a service called SongShift, for transferring music from other services into Apple Music. The feature is currently being A/B tested in the latest beta version of Apple Music on Android, according to user reports on Reddit.

For those unfamiliar, SongShift is a third-party service that has been available for years. It lets users easily move their music libraries and playlists between different music streaming services. For instance, you can use the SongShift app to transfer your playlists from Apple Music to Spotify or vice versa.

Now, Apple appears to be testing native integration with SongShift. According to users on Reddit, there is a new prompt in Apple Music for Android that asks users if they want to “add saved music and playlists you made in other music services to your Apple Music library.” There’s also a new option for doing this through Apple Music’s settings on Android.

This integration is powered by SongShift. Essentially, Apple appears to be integrating SongShift into the Apple Music for Android app to make it easier for users to switch from Spotify and other services to Apple Music.

Apple Music’s integration with SongShift is currently only showing up for some people using the Apple Music for Android beta. It still appears to be in very early beta testing and is not yet fully functional. Still, it’s clearly something Apple is working on with SongShift.

Whether Apple has plans to also bring SongShift integration to Apple Music on iPhone remains to be seen. Typically, however, Apple Music for Android and Apple Music for iPhone are kept at feature parity.

