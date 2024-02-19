Whether you’re trying to lose a few pounds and track your weight for other purposes, smart scales that sync data to the iPhone can be a fun and useful way to keep an eye your status.

If you want to easily collect your weight and other measurement data in the Health app on iPhone and iPad (new with iPadOS 17), the trick is to find a scale that works with HealthKit.

Sync your weight with Health app

HealthKit is Apple’s framework on iOS for sharing health data with granular permission between Apple’s built-in Health app on the iPhone (and iPad this fall) and third-party health apps like from the makers of smart scales. When you weigh yourself, the HealthKit-compatible scale syncs the data to its own app, then shares the data in Apple’s Health app alongside other health-related data collected by Apple Watch.

Withings

Body Wi-Fi Scale (Amazon) below $60

Body+ Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale (Amazon) below $100

Body Cardio Wi-Fi Smart Scale with Body Composition and Heart Rate (Amazon) below $150

Withings also has its most advanced smart scale out now for a cool $400, but basic weight syncing doesn’t cost that.

Withings Body ($59) is great for simply capturing your weight plus body mass index and having it appear in Apple’s Health app

Withings Body+ ($99) captures weight and BMI in addition to body composition: water, muscle mass, fat mass, and bone mass

Withings Body Cardio ($179) includes everything from Body+ as well as heart rate readings

Withings Body+ is my go-to HealthKit scale solution and has been for years. The Health Mate app is great for viewing weight data on charts that can show information in different ways than Apple’s Health app. I never have to worry about weight data not showing up in the Health app after weighing either. It’s tried and trusted.

The cheaper Withings Body model is my suggestion for anyone on a budget or who only cares about weight and BMI logging. The pricier Withings Body Cardio adds a rechargeable battery for its premium price, but the built-in heart rate detection is a harder sell in the age of Apple Watch.

Qardio

QardioBase X (Amazon) below $100

If you’re not impressed with the Withings options, Qardio has an attractive but pricey alternative. QardioBase X ($100) captures weight, body fat percentage, and body mass index data for the Health app on iPhone.

QardioBase X also features a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts 12 months between charges like Withings Body Cardio, not consumable batteries that need to be replaced after 18 months like Withings Body and Body+. Plus it’s USB-C like most Apple devices.

Budget Picks

Eufy BodySense Smart Scale (Amazon)

GE Smart Scale (Amazon)

While I don’t have experience with Eufy, the brand has $30 smart scale with over 12,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.7 star rating. Eufy BodySense captures weight, BMI, body fat percentage, bone mass, muscle mass, and other measurements that sync with Apple Health.

GE also has a HealthKit-compatible smart scale with a list price of $39.99. The GE model is an Amazon’s Choice product.

Have your own favorite smart scale that syncs with the Health app on iPhone? Share your recommendation in the comments below.