Vision Pro’s robust Accessibility features shown off in new video: ‘Navigating without hands’

Like all of Apple’s platforms, visionOS includes a robust set of Accessibility features for Apple Vision Pro. In a new video on YouTube, Ryan Hudson Peralta shows off these Accessibility features: “Navigating Without Hands.”

Peralta explains:

I’m going to tell you why I think the Apple Vision Pro is the most accessible technology ever made. From its groundbreaking accessibility features to my personal experiences and the improvements I hope to see, this video covers it all. Join me as I explore the key features that make the Vision Pro a standout device for people with disabilities. I’ll take you through Sound Actions, which let me control the device with just the sounds of my mouth, eliminating the need for repetitive voice commands.

The Sound Actions Accessibility feature in visionOS is one that Peralta repeatedly comes back to. Apple explains that Sound Actions allow you to make sounds to do things like tap, recenter apps, open Capture, access Control Center, adjust the volume, take a screenshot, scroll up or down, and activate Siri on Vision Pro.

In his video, Peralta has some great insight on how the Sound Actions feature helps him control Vision Pro without hands.

“Early on when I first started using the Apple Vision Pro, I turned on voice control, and I was saying tap, tap, tap, tap. And they got super, super repetitive,” he says. “And so I turned off voice control and I found sound actions, and it’s incredible.”

You can watch Peralta’s full video below. It’s a really mind-blowing look at Vision Pro’s impressive set of Accessibility features. I also recommend checking out Shelly Brisbin’s story on Vision Pro Accessibility over at Six Colors.