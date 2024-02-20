iPhone 13 Pro hits $490 in today’s best deals, Apple Watch Series 7 at $200, official accessories, more

Tuesday’s best deals are now live and come headlined by a Woot sale that is discounting all kinds of Apple gear. The headliners have iPhone 13 Pro at $490, while the savings drop Apple Watch Series 7 down to $200. You can also save on one of our favorite iPad stands, as the Twelve South Compass Pro hits $48. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Woot discounts iPhone 13 Pro to $490

Woot today is launching one of its signature refurbished Apple sales. You’ll be able to save on a collection of previous-generation iPhones and Apple Watches starting at $130. Today’s deals apply to some of the more recent releases from Apple, like the iPhone 13 series as well as Apple Watch Series 7. Everything is backed by a 1-year warranty and comes in refurbished condition to save you even more cash.

A favorite has iPhone 13 Pro down at just $490. This is far below the original $999 price tag and also beats our previous mention by an extra $190. It’s a new all-time low, too. Apple’s previous-generation iPhone 13 Pro comes centered around the A15 Bionic chip like other handsets in the series, which powers the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. There are all of the usual staples from Apple, like Face ID, Cinematic mode video recording, and MagSafe charging.

Also on sale, the Apple Watch Series 7 is another highlight at $200. Both 41mm and 45mm models are available at this price, with the GPS models coming in a handful of styles, too. You would have originally paid $399 or more, and now the best discounts yet are here at $10 under our previous mention.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8 or 9, you’ll still find heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 10 at the center of the experience.

Apple’s 20W USB-C charger is perfect for iPhone 15

Amazon is now offering the official Apple 20W USB-C Charger for $14. Today’s offer is down from the usual $19 price tag and comes within $1 of the best discount we have ever tracked. It’s the lowest Amazon has ever offered it and is the lowest price since October. All of that makes it the second-best price yet and a well-timed discount for pairing with your recent iPhone 15. If nothing but one of Apple’s in-house solutions will do the trick, this wall charger sports a 20W output with a single USB-C port for topping off your new smartphone, USB-C AirPods Pro 2, and other gadgets.

Twelve South Compass Pro is one of our favorite iPad stands

Twelve South makes one of our favorite iPad stands on the market, and now it’s at an even better price. The company’s official Amazon storefront now has the Compass Pro for iPad at $48. Today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches our previous mention from back in December in Twelve South’s Christmas sale. We haven’t seen all too many discounts on the accessory outside of the holiday savings, and now you can score the collapsible stand for your existing M2 iPad Pro or any of the new iPads launching this spring.

Twelve South’s Compass Pro provides an elegant place for you to rest an iPad with a matching finish and sturdy aluminum build. It can prop up your device in three different orientations, making it great for watching Netflix or taking notes with Apple Pencil. It also has a folding design that’s even more ideal for throwing in your bag and taking with you or using on-the-go. We previously also took a hands-on look in our Tested with 9to5Toys feature.

