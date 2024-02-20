Apple says iPhone 15 batteries have a longer lifespan than initially thought

In addition to changes to the Battery Health settings in iOS 17.4, Apple has more iPhone battery news to share today. Apple says that it is updating the battery cycle lifespan for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple initially said that the iPhone 15’s battery would retain up to 80% of its original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles. Now, the company tells 9to5Mac that the iPhone 15 can retain 80% of its original capacity at 1000 complete charge cycles.

Apple says that its testing involved charging and discharging the battery 1000 times under specific circumstances representing common use cases. The improvement is due to Apple making continued updates to battery components and power management systems over the years.

Apple says that this change in battery cycle lifespan only applies to the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Previous iPhone models continue to be rated at retaining up to 80% capacity at 500 complete charge cycles. The company adds, however, that it is currently investigating older iPhone models, as well.

As a refresher, here’s what Apple means when it refers to battery capacity in iPhone:

Maximum battery capacity measures the device battery capacity relative to when it was new. A battery will have lower capacity as the battery chemically ages which may result in fewer hours of usage between charges. Depending upon the length of time between when the iPhone was made and when it is activated, your battery capacity may show as slightly less than 100%.

If you have an iPhone 15, you can check your battery’s charge cycle count in the Settings app. Apple does not show battery cycle information on older iPhone models.

Additional details on Apple’s iPhone battery testing, performance, and more are available on its website: