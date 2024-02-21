Last summer Astropad launched its impressive Rock Paper Pencil kit for iPad that delivers a reusable/removable matte screen protector plus ball point-style Apple Pencil tip for a true pen-on-paper experience. Now the company is out with Rock Paper Pencil v2 with a NanoCling border, flat profile, improved Apple Pencil tip, and more.

Rock Paper Pencil was one of my favorite Apple accessories of 2023 (full review). At a reasonable price, it offers a matte screen protector for iPad that gives a super realistic pen-on-paper feel.

Here’s what v1 included:

Matte, nano-texture screen protector mimics paper and reduces glare Instantly attach and remove Preserves color quality No bubbles Protective sleeve included

Ballpoint-style fine tip for Apple Pencil Precise control Smooth and consistent feel Two tips included



Rock Paper Pencil v2 upgrades

Now Astropad has launched Rock Paper Pencil v2. You get the above features of v1 and after listening to user feedback, the new version comes with some valuable upgrades.

NanoCling border attachment Stronger than magnets Easily removable and reusable, non-adhesive, no residue Fully flat profile – 40% thinner than the magnetic border in v1

Stronger Apple Pencil tip Copper alloy core with palladium coating Wide internal anchor for sturdiness 0.7mm precision ballpoint tip – 30% finer than v1

Price: $39.99

Rock Paper Pencil v2 is available for all of the current iPads and most iPads released in recent years.

You can grab Rock Paper Pencil v2 now direct from Astropad for $39.99 ($5 less than v1).