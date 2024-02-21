 Skip to main content

Astropad launches improved pen-on-paper iPad upgrade with Rock Paper Pencil v2

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Feb 21 2024 - 10:36 am PT
Rock Paper Pencil v2 iPad pen-on-paper upgrade

Last summer Astropad launched its impressive Rock Paper Pencil kit for iPad that delivers a reusable/removable matte screen protector plus ball point-style Apple Pencil tip for a true pen-on-paper experience. Now the company is out with Rock Paper Pencil v2 with a NanoCling border, flat profile, improved Apple Pencil tip, and more.

Rock Paper Pencil was one of my favorite Apple accessories of 2023 (full review). At a reasonable price, it offers a matte screen protector for iPad that gives a super realistic pen-on-paper feel.

Here’s what v1 included:

  • Matte, nano-texture screen protector mimics paper and reduces glare
    • Instantly attach and remove
    • Preserves color quality
    • No bubbles
    • Protective sleeve included
  • Ballpoint-style fine tip for Apple Pencil
    • Precise control
    • Smooth and consistent feel
    • Two tips included

Rock Paper Pencil v2 upgrades

Now Astropad has launched Rock Paper Pencil v2. You get the above features of v1 and after listening to user feedback, the new version comes with some valuable upgrades.

  • NanoCling border attachment
    • Stronger than magnets
    • Easily removable and reusable, non-adhesive, no residue
    • Fully flat profile – 40% thinner than the magnetic border in v1
  • Stronger Apple Pencil tip
    • Copper alloy core with palladium coating
    • Wide internal anchor for sturdiness
    • 0.7mm precision ballpoint tip – 30% finer than v1
  • Price: $39.99

Rock Paper Pencil v2 is available for all of the current iPads and most iPads released in recent years.

You can grab Rock Paper Pencil v2 now direct from Astropad for $39.99 ($5 less than v1).

Rock Paper Pencil v2 iPad pen-on-paper upgrade 2
