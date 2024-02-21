Meta wants to turn its Quest headsets into AirPlay receivers

You might soon be able to AirPlay content from your iPhone to your Meta Quest headset. In a post on social media this week, Meta’s vice president of VR said that the company is “asking Apple for the permission for Quest to be an AirPlay receiver.”

As spotted by UploadVR, Rabkin’s post came in response to a Meta Quest user complaining about the lack of support for offline downloads in apps for Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video. “Why can’t we at least AirPlay content from our iPhones to our Quests?,” the user asked. “Would make the flying experience much better.”

Rabkin responded: “I would absolutely love to do that — we’re asking Apple for the permission for Quest to be an AirPlay receiver.”

If Apple approves Meta’s request to turn the Quest into an AirPlay receiver, users would be able to send content from their iPhone or iPad to their Meta Quest display.

9to5Mac’s Take

This sounds like a pretty clever solution for Meta Quest users. In fact … I think it’s something Apple should integrate into Vision Pro as well.

The Vision Pro also lacks native apps with offline downloads for streaming services including YouTube. While not ideal, it would be a great workaround to be able to download things to my iPhone, then use AirPlay to beam that content to Vision Pro.

There’s one caveat to all of this: Netflix doesn’t support AirPlay on iPhone. So having AirPlay support on Vision Pro or Meta Quest wouldn’t solve the missing Netflix problem.

Will Apple approve Meta’s request to turn the Quest into an AirPlay receiver? I have no idea. But Apple certainly has no problem working with other companies like TV makers to spread the availability of AirPlay.

Editor’s note: Updated to reflect the fact that Netflix also doesn’t support AirPlay.

