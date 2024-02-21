 Skip to main content

Seven of the top ten best selling phones in 2023 were iPhones

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Feb 21 2024 - 4:47 am PT
Top 10 best selling phones | Apple Store, Singapore

A new ranking of the top ten best selling phones in the world has found that, for the first time, Apple has taken the top seven slots. The latest ranking is for 2023 as a whole.

It’s not until we reach 5th position that the first of the iPhone 15 line-up puts in an appearance …

Counterpoint published the ranking, together with the global market share achieved by each model:

  1. iPhone 14 3.9%
  2. iPhone 14 Pro Max 2.8%
  3. iPhone 14 Pro 2.4%
  4. iPhone 13 2.2%
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Max 1.7%
  6. iPhone 15 Pro 1.4%
  7. iPhone 15 1.4%
  8. Galaxy A14 5G 1.4%
  9. Galaxy A04e 1.3%
  10. Galaxy A14 4G 1.3%

The company says this is the first time Apple has managed the top seven positions.

Samsung secured the remaining three places in the list, marking an increase of one spot from the 2022 list. There have been no other brands on the list since 2021.

The combined market share of the top 10 smartphones reached the highest ever at 20% in 2023, up from 19% in 2022.

It’s usual for older models to sell better than newer ones, thanks to their lower price. For example, in 2022, the iPhone 14 was the shiny new toy, but the best-selling iPhone was the iPhone 13.

What we do see this year, however, is that the Pro models feature much more heavily. That’s likely due to the far bigger feature difference in the Pro line-up.

Apple’s iPhone 14 was the best-selling smartphone of 2023, with the US and China making up half of its sales. Further, the model contributed 19% of the total iPhone sales for 2023, down from the 2022 bestseller iPhone 13’s 28% share. Limited differentiation between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 led to lower adoption of the base variant and increased sales of the iPhone Pro variants, which offer substantial upgrades like Dynamic Island, a more advanced chipset and a higher display refresh rate. 

Photo by Keming Tan on Unsplash

