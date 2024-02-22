 Skip to main content

Large-scale AT&T outage across the US – no timeframe for fix [U]

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Feb 22 2024 - 4:23 am PT
AT&T outage | Emergency ambulance responding

A large-scale AT&T outage across the US has been acknowledged by the carrier, which says it is investigating. However, it says that it currently cannot offer an estimated timeframe for a fix (see update at the bottom).

It is currently unclear whether other carriers are directly affected, or whether users are reporting problems caused by trying to call AT&T numbers …

Reuters reports that the issue began in the early hours of this morning.

More than 32,000 outage incidents were reported with AT&T’s service around 4:30 a.m. ET, according to data from outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Impacted cities included San Francisco, Houston and Chicago, the website showed.

Multiple 911 centers have reported that users have been unable to use the emergency number.

Emergency callers are being advised to use a landline if possible, and to text 911 (where supported) if a cellphone is the only option, as texts appear to still be getting through.

Update: AT&T says it cannot say how long the problem may take to fix:

Gizmodo has more:

Customers of other major U.S. carriers also reported outages in fewer numbers on Thursday morning. These include Cricket Mobile with over 10,000 outages, Verizon with over 4,000, and T-Mobile with over 1,900. FirstNet, a network for first responders powered by AT&T, also appeared to be having outages, first reported by The Verge. It’s unclear what the connection is at this time.

Downdetector shows that most AT&T’s outage reports came from Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, San Antonio, Charlotte, Dallas, Indianapolis, and New York City. Wifi services from AT&T appeared to be largely unaffected by the service disruption.

We still don’t whether the reported problems with other carriers are limited to attempted calls to AT&T phones.

