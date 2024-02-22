Thursday’s best deals: AirPods Max hit $324 (Reg. $549), 24-inch M3 iMac $150 off, more

Thursday’s best deals have a collection of new all-time lows up for grabs. Leading the way, AirPods Max are down to just $324 to go alongside a $150 discount that delivers Apple’s M3 iMac for the best price ever at $1,149. The very first discount is also now live on Anker’s 15W MagGo Qi2 charging orb at $90. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Max are down to just $324

Woot is now offering Apple’s AirPods Max for $324. This is discounting an open-box model in both Silver and Space Gray from the usual $549 price tag. It’s a new all-time low at $225, beating our previous mention on a new condition model by an extra $125. Not to mention, this is well below previous refurbished offers, which have only ever been as low as $355.

AirPods Max just recently turned three years old, so maybe now that the terrible twos are over people will start remembering how good these headphones are. Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions.

Since its launch back in the winter of 2020, AirPods Max has faced some fallout from the hard-to-swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers a chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for far less than the retail price. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Apple’s M3 iMac is down to a new all-time low at $150 off

B&H is now offering Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac for $1,149. This discounts the entry-level model with 256GB of storage and 8GB of memory from its usual $1,299 price tag. It’s marking a new all-time low at $150 off. This is an extra $50 below the previous price cuts, and still one of the first chances to save. The last discount was back in December, for comparison. I just took a hands-on look at what the deal with the new M3 iMac is, too.

The story with Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac is all about the new internals. The updated silicon means that it can offer even better performance than before, which is even more notable considering we never got an M2 version of the form-factor. So the gains from the original M1 chip up to Apple’s new 3nm system are going to be even more apparent – which I’ve found to be the case from my hands-on usage so far.

But even with an upgraded chipset aside, you’re still looking at one of the most streamlined desktop machines on the market. The 24-inch 4.5K Retina display remains one of the best on the market, and the sleek all-in-one build is still as minimal as it gets.

First discount live on Anker’s 15W MagGo Qi2 charging orb

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the first discount on its just-released Qi2 8-in-1 Charging Orb. It now drops down to $90 from the usual $100 price tag. That’s only $10 off, but a new all-time low on one of the company’s latest chargers. The new Anker MagGo Orb just launched to start the year with the same design as before. Just now, it has Qi2 tech. That gives its MagSafe mount on the front 15W speeds, while the back still features three full AC outlets, dual USB-C, and two USB-A ports.

