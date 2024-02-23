iPad mini 6 now $120 off in Friday’s best deals, Apple Pencil 2 $79, AirPods Pro 2 $180, more

All of Friday’s best deals are here as we head into the weekend, with a new all-time low on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 taking $120 off. It comes joined by Apple Pencil 2 at $79, matching its best-ever price at Amazon in the process. And if you don’t mind going with a Lightning charging case model, Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 have hit $180. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 256GB falls to new Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6. Right now, the 256GB Wi-Fi model sells for $529. It’s down from $649 and saves you $120 for the first time. This is $21 under our previous mention from December of last year, and is the first time it has been over $100 off since Black Friday back throughout Thanksgiving Week where it sold for $1 more than today’s discount. The base 64GB model is also on sale today, dropping to $400 from its usual $499 price tag. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well.

New iPads are coming, but we likely won’t be seeing the iPad mini 7 until far later in the year towards the end of fall. That makes today’s discount a great chance to save while still taking full advantage of the form-factor for most of 2024. As for what is actually going to be launching at Apple’s March event next month, we have the full rundown over in our pre-event coverage.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the latest iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning charging case hit $180

Amazon is now offering the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning charging case for $180. This discounts its Renewed Premium condition model from the original $249 going rate to the second-best price we have seen. It was $11 less back on Black Friday, which also happened to be last time that the Lightning version was on sale before this price cut. Today’s offer saves you $69 and provides a more affordable pair of Apple’s latest headphones for those who aren’t ready to make the jump over to a fully USB-C setup.

Amazon’s Renewed Premium listings deliver “like new” devices with no signs of cosmetic damage. Battery capacity is guaranteed to be at least 90% of the original charge, too. You’ll be getting generic packaging, but also a 1-year Amazon warranty in case these aren’t to your liking.

Okay, back to the actual details on these Apple earbuds. Delivering all of the same features as the original pair, the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and a lanyard loop.

Apple Pencil 2 drops to to $79

Amazon is now offering one of the best prices yet on Apple Pencil 2. The latest flagship iPad stylus drops down to $79 from its usual $129 price tag. This is $50 off and marking the second-best price to date. We’ve seen it down at $71 before, but that was back in December ahead of the holidays. Now, it’s on sale for the first time since while coming within $8 of that all-time low. This is the best Amazon has offered it for, too.

Apple Pencil 2 is far more compelling than just being used to make digital art, excelling as a note-taking tool on top of offering more precise input than your fingers. There’s a new hover feature that just rolled out for the M2 iPad Pros, and the accessory will snap right onto the side of your device to charge and for storage. It’s compatible with everything from the more affordable iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini.

