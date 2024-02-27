Apple says iOS 17.4 includes these bug fixes and upgrades

Apple has published the full release notes for iOS 17.4, offering an in-depth look at new features and bug fixes. Apple says the update fixes problems with Find My, Dual SIM users, and more. Head below for the full details.

iOS 17.4 bug fixes

For the full iOS 17.4 release notes, you can check out our coverage of today’s release candidate update for developers. In terms of bug fixes, here’s what Apple says you can expect after updating to iOS 17.4:

Music recognition lets you add songs you have identified to your Apple Music Playlists and Library, as well as Apple Music Classical

Siri has a new option to announce messages you receive in any supported language

Stolen Device Protection supports the option for increased security in all locations

Battery Health in Settings shows battery cycle count, manufacture date, and first use on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models

Call Identification displays Apple-verified business name, logo, and department name when available

Business updates in Messages for Business provide trusted information for order status, flight notifications, fraud alerts or other transactions you opt into

Apple Cash virtual card numbers enable you to pay with Apple Cash at merchants that don’t yet Apple Pay by typing in your number from Wallet or using Safari AutoFill

Fixes an issue where contact pictures are blank in Find My

Fixes an issue for Dual SIM users where the phone number changes from primary to secondary and is visible to a group they have messaged

iOS 17.4 will be released to the general public next week. You can learn more about all the new features in our dedicated guide.